West Ham will face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night (2 April) at the London Stadium in a crucial Premier League clash.

The Hammers will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a heartbreaking defeat against Newcastle United last Saturday at St James’ Park.

David Moyes’s side were leading by 3-1, but a late fightback from the Magpies saw the visitors suffering a 4-3 loss in the end. However, the games are coming thick and fast, and West Ham should be looking pick up yet another win against their London rivals.

The Hammers earned a 2-1 win in December in the corresponding fixture with Jarrod Bowen scoring the winning goal. However, Jamie Carragher on Super 6 has predicted Tottenham to secure a 2-1 win tonight.

Spurs are focusing on securing a top-four position and they are heading into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Luton Town.

West Ham must get tactics spot-on

The Hammers boss admitted last week that the decision to bring Kalvin Phillips instead of Michail Antonio completely backfired. However, he has pleaded to the fans that Phillips needs support as he feels the England international will return to form.

Phillips joined the Hammers on loan in the January window from Manchester City, and the move has turned into a disaster for him. He has been a model professional all his life, and has been training well. But without enough games under his belt, he is bound to be rusty.

West Ham will pin their hopes on Bowen who has been in spectacular form this season. The 27-year-old has scored 19 goals in all competitions and has provided seven assists.

Moyes must plan properly to keep Son Heung-Min in check. The South Korean has been outstanding this season for Spurs and can cause damage if he is allowed to dominate the game.