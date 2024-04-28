Man Utd can sign Jarrad Branthwaite for cut-price fee



According to The Sun, Manchester United have the chance to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite for a reduced fee amid the Toffees’ difficult financial situation.

Everton have had a tough campaign in the Premier League after an 8-point deduction for breaching Profitability and Sustainability rules. Despite this, they have managed to avoid relegation from the top-flight with games to spare.

This has, however, not improved their financial proceedings and The Sun report that the Toffees would need a big-money sale before June 30 even if their ongoing takeover with 777 Partners goes ahead in the near future.

Man United are favourites to sign the highly-rated centre-back. Everton have valued their prized asset at £80 million, but the Red Devils have the opportunity to land his signature for much less if they make an early move.

Quality

United are likely to invest on a young central defender when the transfer window reopens. Branthwaite has been on their transfer radar for the past few months and he has proved his credentials with a fantastic full season at Everton.

The 21-year-old has become a mainstay in the Toffees’ playing XI after a fine loan spell with PSV Eindhoven. He has been splendid when it comes to tackling, winning duels, making recoveries and clearing his lines when required.

The youngster has been prone to the odd positional mistake, but that is quite normal at his current age. His passing range has also improved over the course of the campaign and he would be a quality signing for United this summer.

If United can sign him for a much lesser fee than £80 million, it would represent a superb piece of transfer business. The big question mark is whether the Red Devils will have funds in their bag before June 30 to prise away the defender.

While United don’t face any potential Profitability and Sustainability penalties at the moment, the club may need to offload some players first such that they can stay within the safety limit to spend again during the summer transfer window.