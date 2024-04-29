Arsenal, Liverpool & Man Utd chasing Carlos Baleba

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all showing interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer.

The 22-year-old signed for the Seagulls from Lille as a replacement for Moises Caicedo last summer and he has been a key player for manager Roberto De Zerbi during the back end of the campaign.

His performances have grabbed the attention of many elite clubs and Caught Offside claim that he is on the radar of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is further mentioned that Baleba could be the next big-money sale for Brighton. The South Coast outfit could be prepared to sanction his departure if they receive around £55 million.

Top-class talent

Arsenal, Liverpool and United could be on the hunt for a new holding midfielder this summer. The Gunners currently have Thomas Partey in the final year of his contract and he could be sold amid his injury woes.

Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny also have their deals expiring at the end of June. It seems certain that the club will invest on a new number six when the transfer window reopens at the conclusion of the season.

Liverpool may also want an upgrade on Wataru Endo who has been inconsistent since his move last summer. Baleba would be a brilliant long-term signing with his strong distribution, tackling skills and ability to clear his lines.

United could likewise enter the transfer market for a replacement for Casemiro, who has regressed in his 2nd season at the club. He has looked short in pace and mobility and has been prone to losing possession with regularity.

If the Brazilian were to depart this summer, the onus could be on landing a young midfielder with huge potential. Baleba should fit into their requirements and could adapt seamlessly after a year in the Premier League.

Baleba is obviously a top-class talent and would be a fabulous signing for any of those clubs this summer.