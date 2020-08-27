Man Utd in talks over deal to sign 24-year-old star as Solskjaer eyes 1st signing

Manchester United are locked in talks with Aston Villa to sign Jack Grealish as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes the £75m-rated attacker as his first summer signing, according to the Daily Mail.

Solskjaer has endured a frustrating transfer window so far as United have failed to land any of their main targets and have so far been unable to agree a deal with Borussia Dortmund for England ace Jadon Sancho.

With a move for Sancho stalling, the Daily Mail claims that Man Utd have now turned their attention to pushing ahead with a swoop for Grealish – who’s also been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The newspaper says United have been locked in talks with Aston Villa this week as they try to negotiate a deal for the attacking midfielder and Grealish is understood to be keen on a move as he wants to play for a club in the Champions League.

However, any potential deal won’t come cheap as the Daily Mail claims Villa are demanding around £75m for their captain and are under no pressure to cash-in after securing their Premier League status for another year.

In order to reduce the financial outlay, the report says United could offer Sergio Romero to Villa as the Midlands club are after a new goalkeeper while Diogo Dalot could also be used as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

We’ll have to wait and see how negotiations progress but the Daily Mail says Aston Villa won’t stand in Grealish’s way if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs, so United will be quietly confident of luring the player to Manchester this summer.

Solskjaer knows he needs to add depth to his squad if United are to compete for major honours this campaign as he was too reliant on his starting eleven during the closing stages of last season when they were knocked out of the FA Cup and Europa League at the semi-final stages.

Grealish would be an excellent addition to the Man Utd squad as he’d provide real support for the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the attacking midfield department while he’s also capable of playing from the left wing if needed.

The 24-year-old also fits the profile of player United are after so it looks like a no-brainer if they can get him for the right price. In order to help fund the deal, Man Utd may look to sell fringe players with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata and Phil Jones tipped for moves this summer.