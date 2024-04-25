Arsenal eyeing up a move for Bernardo Silva

Arsenal are eyeing an ambitious move to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva but face stiff competition from Europe’s elite clubs, according to Fichajes.

The 29-year-old midfielder is one of the best players in the Premier League and he has been instrumental to Manchester City’s success in recent seasons. It appears that the Portuguese international could be on the move in the summer and Fichajes claims that Arsenal are keen on luring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Silva has 11 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions and his ability to slot into multiple roles in the midfield would make him an asset for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are hoping to fight for major trophies consistently and signing proven performers like Silva will help them take the next step in their development. They will be hoping to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League in the coming seasons. Silva has already done that with Manchester City and his winning experience could prove to be priceless.

The midfielder is at the peak of his powers and he could make an instant impact at Arsenal as he’s well-settled in the Premier League, and he knows Arteta well having worked together at City.

Bernardo Silva is a man in demand

The report further states that the midfielder has a £50 million clause in his contract, so Silva wouldn’t break the bank either. However, Arsenal face stiff competition as Fichajes says Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich are also in the race.

The Portuguese international has the quality to play for any club in world football but the key factor will be whether Silva wants to stay in England if he leaves City, or whether he wants a new challenge abroad.

Arsenal have a talented young squad with huge potential but they need to add some experience to the side. Signing a leader like Silva would be a wise move and he’d be a superb addition to Arteta’s squad.

However, Arsenal face a real battle to persuade the Portuguese star to swap the Etihad for the Emirates, and Silva could be tempted by a move to Spain if he opts to leave Manchester City this summer.