Man Utd showing ‘serious interest’ in signing Branthwaite

Manchester United have reportedly identified Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite as the ‘top target’ to reinforce their centre-back position this summer, as per Football Insider.

Having endured a woeful campaign this term, the Red Devils are reportedly set to overhaul their squad in the upcoming window. Erik ten Hag has come under pressure following a dire season, but it seems United are set to give the Dutchman time and therefore, he could continue as the manager next season.

The former Ajax boss is reportedly keen on signing a new striker and midfielder this summer, but revamping the backline is on his wish-list as well. A plethora of defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with Jean-Clair Todibo, Antonio Silva and Marc Guehi being among them, but Branthwaite is on their radar as well.

According to the report by Football Insider, the Red Devils have been showing a ‘serious interest’ in signing the Everton star after identifying him as the ‘top target’ to reinforce their backline.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club are looking to keep hold of their star man so they are trying to persuade him to stay at the club for one more season at least.

Branthwaite to Man Utd

However, Football Insider states that Man Utd are ‘confident’ that they would be able to lure the Englishman away from Goodison Park if they submit a formal proposal worth around £60m this summer.

Having enjoyed a promising loan stint at PSV Eindhoven last term, the 21-year-old has been displaying eye-catching performances in the Premier League this season.

Branthwaite is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. He is still very young and isn’t the finished article yet so he has the best years ahead of him.

Therefore, the Englishman could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to sign him this summer to reinforce their backline.