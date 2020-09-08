Man Utd locked in transfer talks as Solskjaer looks to secure 3 more signings

Manchester United remain in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bring-in up to three more signings this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Solskjaer has been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far as United have only recently secured their first major signing with the capture of Dutch international midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

However, it looks like it’s going to be a busy few weeks ahead at Old Trafford as the M.E.N claims that Solskjaer is looking to sign three more players before the window closes on October 5th.

The newspaper says that negotiations continue with Dortmund over a deal to sign Sancho and the England international remains United’s top priority as Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options in attack ahead of the new campaign.

Dortmund are demanding huge money for Sancho so the M.E.N says Manchester United could sign a short-term alternative with Bournemouth’s David Brooks and Juventus winger Douglas Costa named as possible targets in-case a talks for Sancho reach a dead end.

However, the M.E.N claims Manchester United are working on other deals too with the club also open to signing a new left-back, centre-back and possibly even a striker if a suitable target becomes available.

Sergio Reguilon has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford and while the Real Madrid star is of interest to United, the report says Solskjaer is also eyeing Dynamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Central defence is an area Solskjaer would like to strengthen and Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move this summer but he’s unlikely to leave RB Leipzig after signing a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

However, before United push ahead with any move for a new central defender the M.E.N says they’ll have to offload some of their fringe players with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all available for transfer.

Solskjaer knows he needs to sign a back-up striker either this summer of in January as Odion Ighalo’s loan expires in the New Year and Man Utd will need support for Anthony Martial during the second half of the season.

The report says United have shown interest in Moussa Dembele and Joshua King in the recent past but it remains to be seen whether they’ll formalise their interest in either player this summer.

So it looks like it could be a busy few weeks ahead with Solskjaer looking to sign up to three new players before the window closes as the Man Utd boss tries to create a squad capable of challenging for the title this season.