Tottenham could make £45m bid for Ivan Toney



According to GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham Hotspur could make a £45 million offer to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney during this summer’s transfer window.

The London heavyweights have had a good progressive campaign under manager Ange Postecoglou and they are currently 5th in the standings with 60 points, 6 behind Aston Villa with 2 games in hand.

Postecoglou has made the most of his current squad thus far and GIVEMESPORT claim that Spurs could look into signing an out-and-out striker when the transfer window reopens.

Toney has emerged as a top target for Spurs. London rivals Chelsea are the front-runners for his services, but the need to balance their books could hand an advantage to Tottenham.

Brentford are currently looking for £60 million to part ways with the Englishman whose contract expires in June 2025. Spurs are likely to ‘test the water’ with a £45m bid this summer.

Proven striker

Toney had a brilliant last season with Brentford with 21 goals before his ban for betting breaches. Since his return from a 8-month ban, he has scored only 4 times, but he continues to remain a quality striker.

With a good pre-season under his belt this summer, the 28-year-old could get back to his best. Chelsea are deemed favourites to sign him, but the club are currently facing the need to recoup transfer funds.

Chelsea need to sell first to stay within the Profitability and Sustainability rules. This could benefit Spurs in the pursuit of Toney, considering they can lose another £250 million without breaching any spending limits.

Spurs currently have only Heung-min Son and Richarlison in double figures in terms of goals this term. Dejan Kulusevski is the 3rd-highest scorer with only 6 goals over the course of the current campaign.

Toney would be a good acquisition with his Premier League experience. He is a proven striker and would suit the playing style with his strong hold-up play, link-up play and ability to switch positions when required.