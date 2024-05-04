Man Utd ready to make concrete move for Rabiot



According to Tuttosport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are willing to make a concrete move to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old has been a long-term target for the Mancunian giants and Tuttosport claim that they are back in the race for his signature with his Bianconeri contract expiring at the end of June.

The source add that Man United are ready to increase the pressure to sign Rabiot, who has been reluctant to commit to a fresh Juventus contract due to the lack of clarity over who will be the manager next season.

Even if Rabiot decides to stay, it is claimed that he would have to accept a pay-cut on his £6 million annual salary.

Possible deal

United were hot on the trail of the Frenchman in the summer of 2022. The £34 million-rated star was a top target for manager Erik ten Hag, but a transfer did not work out after he rejected the contract offer presented to his mother and agent.

Two years later, the Red Devils have been fancied to make another move for the former Paris Saint-Germain man. Rabiot has revealed his dream of playing in the Premier League in the past and could be tempted to join United this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to be cautious with their spending, considering they have missed out on next season’s Champions League. A free transfer would suit them perfectly. Christian Eriksen arrived in a similar kind of deal back in 2022.

Eriksen has looked past his best during the ongoing campaign and Rabiot could be seen as his possible replacement. The Frenchman likes to operate from a central midfield position and has the knack for making goal contributions.

He would be a good addition to add more quality and depth into the United squad. It is left to be seen whether the club’s hierarchy will meet his salary demands, having refused to hand him a pay rise during negotiations in 2022.