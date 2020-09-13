Arsenal set to table offer for 24-year-old star as Arteta eyes 6th summer signing

Arsenal are ready to table a bid for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as Emiliano Martinez edges closer to securing a £20m move away from the Emirates Stadium, according to The Sun.

Martinez wants regular first team football this campaign after enjoying an excellent spell between the sticks during the second half of last season while Bernd Leno was on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The Argentinean stopper played a key role in Arsenal winning the FA Cup while he also started during the recent penalty shoot-out victory over Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield.

However, with Leno now back to full fitness, Mikel Arteta can’t guarantee him the first team action he craves so Arsenal are ready to cash-in on Martinez to raise extra money to help fund the signing of a new midfielder.

The Sun claims Martinez is expected to undergo a medical and seal a £20m move to Aston Villa over the coming days after being left out of Arsenal’s opening days win over Fulham at Craven Cottage yesterday.

The 28-year-old’s exit will leave a hole needing to be filled and Raya has emerged as a potential replacement in recent weeks with widespread reports suggesting that former Brentford goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon has recommended him to Arteta.

It looks like the north Londoners are set to formalise their interest as The Sun says Arsenal are now ready to open the bidding for Raya and are prepared to pay up to £10m to sign the 24-year-old.

Brentford are reluctant to lose their number one as he played a key role in their march to the play-off final last season where they narrowly missed out on promotion following a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Wembley.

However, the Daily Mail claims Raya is prepared to hand in a transfer request in order to force through a move to Arsenal this summer as he’s desperate to test himself at a top Premier League club.

It appears the Bees are now resigned to losing the Spaniard as The Sun says Brentford have lined-up Charlton goalkeeper Dillon Phillips as a replacement for Raya so it looks like Arsenal should get their man.

If the Gunners can get a deal over the line, Raya would become Arteta’s sixth major signing this summer following the arrivals of Willian, Gabriel and Dani Ceballos [loan] while Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari have made their loan moves permanent.