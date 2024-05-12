Arsenal pressing ahead to sign Martin Zubimendi



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have already made a proposal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

The Gunners are set for a busy summer transfer window. A defensive midfielder could be one of their prime targets with the possibility of Thomas Partey leaving. The Ghanaian has had a tough spell with injuries during his Arsenal career and he could be sold with his contract expiring in the summer of 2025.

Zubimendi has been long on their transfer radar and Mundo Deportivo claim that Arsenal have already made a proposal for the Spaniard. The source also reveal Barcelona’s meeting with the player’s representative and claim that the Blaugrana are not in a good financial position to afford the talented midfielder.

Sociedad would be prepared to sell Zubimendi for his £52 million release clause. While Arsenal are interested in signing the 25-year-old, Mundo Deportivo claim that the midfielder would be happy to continue at Sociedad.

Quality midfielder

Zubimendi has been one of La Liga’s most consistent performers from the no.6 role. Arsenal have been monitoring him for some time, but they have been unsuccessful in signing him thus far due to his reluctance to leave Sociedad. Zubimendi has not changed his stance heading into the summer and Arsenal have a challenge on their hands to persuade him.

If they manage to do so, he would be a brilliant signing for them. Zubimendi has caught the eye with his distribution, ball concentration as well as his superb work rate. He is also brilliant in contesting duels and has a good presence in the air. The Spaniard has similar attributes as Jorginho, but his added mobility would suit the Gunners perfectly.

Zubimendi has repeatedly said that he is happy at Sociedad, but Arsenal will be optimistic of luring him this time around. The Gunners are currently direct challengers to Manchester City for the Premier League title and their progress made under manager Mikel Arteta could persuade the midfielder to join them this summer.