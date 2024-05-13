Liverpool register interest in signing Anthony Gordon

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer, as per the Daily Star.

After moving to St James’ Park from Everton last year, the 23-year-old initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings. However, the forward has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 10 goals and registering as many assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

Now, according to the report by the Daily Star, Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on the development of the former Everton star in recent times and having been impressed by his displays, the Reds have registered their interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Newcastle are currently at risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules so they could cash-in on two of their star man this summer to balance their books and could sell Gordon.

However, the Daily Star states that the Magpies won’t let their star man leave for cheap and want a fee of at least £100m.

Gordon to Liverpool

The report also says that although the 23-year-old has ranked through the Everton’s youth system, he is a lifelong Liverpool fan so he could be open to moving to Anfield should they formalise their interest.

The youngster has already angered the Everton fans having forced his way out of the club to join Newcastle last year and now if he signs for the Toffees’ arch-rivals Liverpool this summer then the Goodison Park faithful will get even more angry at him.

Gordon has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, the Merseyside club are already well-stocked in their attacking department so they don’t need to splash the reported £100m fee to sign another winger unless they cash-in on any of the current options.

Therefore, Liverpool would be better off saving the money to reinforce other areas of the squad this summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Gordon in the upcoming transfer window.