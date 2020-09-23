[Teams] Leicester vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Leicester City entertain Arsenal at the King Power Stadium in a heavy-weight clash in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has rotated his squad with David Luiz recalled to captain the side in defence. Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac keep their places from the side that beat West Ham so it’s Gabriel who’s rested. William Saliba must wait to make his debut as he’s named on the bench.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rested along with Alexandre Lacazette and Willian so Eddie Nketiah starts up front and the youngster will be looking to build on his winner against West Ham at the weekend. Reiss Nelson and Nicolas Pepe join Nketiah in the Arsenal attack.

Mohamed Elneny gets a recall in midfield and he is joined by Joe Willock in the middle of the park so Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka are rested. There is still no place for Mesut Ozil, Matteo Guendouzi or Lucas Torreira in the Arsenal matchday squad.

Bukayo Saka starts on the left while Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes in for Hector Bellerin on the right. Bernd Leno starts between the sticks for Arsenal so new signing Alex Runarsson must settle for a place among the subs.

As for Leicester, Kelechi Iheanacho starts up front with James Maddison recalled to offer support in the attacking midfield role. Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs start in defence for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Leicester

Ward, Amartey, Morgan, Fuchs, Albrighton, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall; Gray, Maddison, Thomas, Iheanacho

Subs: Jakupović, Knight, Justin, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes, Pérez.

Arsenal

Leno; Holding, Luiz, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Willock, Saka, Pepe, Nelson, Nketiah

Subs: Runarrson, Saliba, Bellerin, Xhaka, Willian, Ceballos, Lacazette.