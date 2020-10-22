[Teams] Rapid Vienna vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Arsenal begin their Europa League campaign when they take on Rapid Vienna in Austria this evening [5.55pm kick-off].

Mikel Arteta has rotated his squad with several changes being made from the side that lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is among those rested ahead of Sunday’s clash with Leicester City as he’s named among the subs.

Thomas Partey makes his full debut in midfield with Granit Xhaka given a rest while Dani Ceballos is ruled out with an ankle injury. Mohamed Elney lines-up alongside Partey in the middle of the park.

Willian didn’t make the trip to Austria after suffering a calf problem at the weekend so Eddie Nketiah starts in the Arsenal attack. Rob Holding has been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring issue so Shkodran Mustafi returns to the squad after recovering from his own hamstring complaint.

Cedric Soares replaces Hector Bellerin at right-back while Sead Kolasinac comes in for Kieran Tierney. Gabriel starts along with David Luiz once again while Nicolas Pepe starts in attack along with Alexandre Lacazette.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Rapid Vienna

Strebinger, Barac, Hofmann, Stojkovic, Arase, Ljubicic, Grahovac, Ullmann, Fountas, Ritzmaier y Kara.

Subs: Sonnleitner, Schick, Petrovic, Alar, Unger, Gartler, Knasmullner, Greiml, Kitagawa, Sulzbacher, Ibrahimoglu, Savic

Arsenal

Leno, Cedric, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kolasinac, Pepe, Elneny, Partey, Saka, Nketiah, Lacazette

Subs: Runarsson, Macey, Bellerin, Tierney, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Nelson, Willock, Xhaka