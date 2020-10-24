Team news: Arsenal confirm injury boost but 5 players could miss Leicester clash

Arsenal have confirmed Dani Ceballos is available to face Leicester City on Sunday night but five other players could miss the game.

Ceballos missed Thursday night’s Europa League victory over Rapid Vienna after suffering a bruised ankle during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

However, the Spanish midfielder has made a swift recovery and the club have confirmed on Arsenal.com that Ceballos is back in full training and is available to face Leicester tomorrow night.

Willian also missed the trip to Austria in midweek after picking up a calf issue against City last Saturday. The Brazilian remains a doubt to face Leicester as he’ll need to be given a late fitness test before his availability is determined.

Rob Holing is certain to miss out for Arsenal tomorrow as he’s been ruled out for around three weeks with a hamstring injury that he sustained during the pre-match warm-up prior to last weeks game at City.

The club confirmed in a team news update on Arsenal.com:

Dani Ceballos

Left ankle. Slight ankle bruising, now back in full training and available for selection. Rob Holding

Right hamstring. Sustained hamstring strain during the warm-up at Manchester City last Saturday. Rob is likely to be out of action for approximately three weeks. Willian

Right calf. Slight calf issue, being assessed ahead of Sunday.

It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta lines-up in midfield tomorrow with Ceballos back as Thomas Partey was superb on Thursday night while Granit Xhaka has cemented himself as a regular under the Arsenal boss.

Elsewhere, Calum Chambers has been stepping-up his recovery from a serious knee injury and is back in full training but Arsenal confirmed that the visit of Leicester will come too soon as he’s still working his way back to full fitness.

Pablo Mari is also still unavailable but the defender is expected to resume full training inside the next 10 days while Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has begun outside running work as he steps-up his recovery from a serious knee injury.

If Willian fails to prove his fitness then Arteta will be without five players against Leicester as the Gunners boss he looks to make it four wins from Arsenal’s opening six Premier League games.