Man Utd star set to miss crucial Arsenal clash after club confirm fresh blow

Alex Telles is set to miss Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the left-back has tested positive for COVID-19.
Telles has been eased into action by Solskjaer since completing a move to Old Trafford from Porto on transfer deadline day earlier this month as he’s yet to make a Premier League appearance for the club.
The Brazilian put-in an excellent display on his full debut during United’s impressive 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League group stage opener in France last week.
The 27-year-old was expected to have done enough to keep his place against Chelsea last Sunday but Telles was surprisingly omitted from the squad with Luke Shaw starting during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.
Telles was also left out of the squad for Man Utd’s stunning 5-0 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday night sparking speculating that he may have suffered an injury set-back.
However, Solskjaer has revealed that Telles has in fact tested positive for COVID-19 and although he has no symptoms, the full-back will still need to quarantine himself to prevent the spread of the virus.
Speaking after the win over Leipzig on Wednesday night, Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:
“He’s [Telles] been out now for a little while. He’s tested positive for the coronavirus. But he has no symptoms; he’s fine and we can’t wait to get him back.”
Telles is now set to miss Sunday’s visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford which will be a blow for Manchester United as they look to transfer their Champions League form to the Premier League.
United took control of Group H after thrashing Leipzig – who currently sit top of the Bundesliga table – 5-0 last night thanks largely to a second half hat-trick from substitute Marcus Rashford.
However, the Red Devils sit 15th in the Premier League table after collecting just 7 points from their opening 5 games so Solskjaer will want to get back to winning ways domestically with victory over Arsenal this weekend.
