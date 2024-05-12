Arsenal register interest in signing Frenkie de Jong

Arsenal have reportedly registered their interest in signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, the Gunners are reportedly set to splash the cash once again this summer to reinforce the squad in order to continue performing at their best next campaign.

It has been reported that Mikel Arteta is likely to prioritise strengthening the frontline by signing a new prolific goal-scorer, but signing a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who has struggled with injury problems in recent times – is on the Spanish boss’ to-do list as well.

Numerous names have already been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent times with Douglas Luiz, Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes being among them. But, De Jong is now emerging as a new key option.

According to the report by Fichajes, Arteta ‘dreams of creating a trivote’ in the engine room and has identified De Jong as the perfect option to play alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

De Jong to Arsenal

The report further claims that Barcelona could be open to cashing-in on the Dutchman this summer to balance the books amid their financial difficulties and could demand a fee of around £68m. So, Arsenal will have to splash a huge fee to lure the former Ajax star to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag also admires the midfielder and even tried to purchase him a couple of years ago when he was appointed as the new United boss.

It has been suggested that the Dutchman is still keen on signing his compatriot at Man Utd. So, it is likely that the record Premier League champions could provide stiff competition to the North London club over this deal if the midfielder eventually leaves Barcelona at the end of this season.

De Jong is a top-class player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign De Jong in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their midfield department.