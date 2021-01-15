Arsenal keen on move to sign £18m South American star – Sky Sports

Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Neto on an initial loan deal as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in top class support for Bernd Leno this month, according to Sky Sports News.

Arteta admitted earlier this week that he is in the market for a new No.2 this winter after failing to sign a direct replacement for Emi Martinez in the summer following his move to Aston Villa.

Arsenal did sign Alex Runarsson from Dijon and the Icelandic international was initially viewed as a No.3 but has been forced to act as back-up for Leno during the first half of the season after the club failed to sign a more established name.

Runarsson has struggled to show he’s at the required level to play for Arsenal so far as he’s looked vulnerable every time he’s played and put-in a horror show display during the defeat to Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The 25-year-old could now be sent out on loan to gain some first team experience if Arsenal can sign a more established name to support Leno and the club have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

Neto has once again emerged as a target as Sky Sports News claims Arsenal are showing a keen interest in signing the Brazilian on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Arsenal were linked with Neto last summer but Sky Sports says the Londoners were put off by Barcelona’s £18.6m asking price. It remains to be seen whether they’ll lower that valuation but the Spaniard’s are in desperate financial trouble so Arsenal should be confident of agreeing a cut-price fee.

Neto joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2019 but has made just 14 first team appearances as he’s been forced to play second fiddle to first choice keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen so the 31-year-old South American may be open to the idea of joining Arsenal if it increased his chances of regular action.