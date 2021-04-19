24-year-old recalled as Klopp makes 2 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Leeds

Liverpool take on Leeds United at Elland Road this evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker is certain to keep his place between the sticks once again for Liverpool so Adrian is likely to be his back-up on the bench.

Defence: Klopp is expected to go full strength against Leeds as Liverpool battle to finish in the top four and the Reds boss is set to field an unchanged back four for the fourth consecutive game.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez still on the sidelines, Ozan Kabak will continue alongside Nat Phillips in the middle of defence this evening.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold could probably do with a rest as Liverpool have been heavily reliant on the duo this season but I still expect both to start against Leeds.

Midfield: Jordan Henderson is still working his way back from a groin injury but Thiago Alcantara is expected to be recalled after not starting in the last three matches.

Fabinho will keep his place in the holding role for Liverpool while Gini Wijnaldum is likely to start once again in the middle of the park. James Milner could be the man to drop out and join the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the subs bench.

Curtis Jones has missed the last two matches against Real Madrid and Aston Villa due to a knock so he remains a doubt for the trip to Elland Road.

Forward: Liverpool are expected to make one change in attack with Diogo Jota pushing for a recall after the 24-year-old was named on the bench during the 0-0 Champions League draw with Real Madrid last week.

Sadio Mane could be the man to drop out as Mohamed Salah is likely to keep his place in the front three while Roberto Firmino could lead the line up front once again.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: