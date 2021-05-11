[Teams] Man Utd vs Leicester City: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to cement second place in the table when they take on Leicester City at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made 10 changes from the side that beat Aston Villa at the weekend with youngsters Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga handed full debuts in attack for Man Utd.

David De Gea also comes in for Dean Henderson in goal while Brandon Williams replaces Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back. Alex Telles starts at left-back in order to give Luke Shaw a rest while Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe come in for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the middle of the back four.

Nemanja Matic gets a recall in midfield for Manchester United as does Donny van de Beek so Fred and Scott McTominay are given a breather. Juan Mata also starts while Mason Greenwood leads the line up front.

Solskjaer has a strong bench to choose from if needed as the likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes are all options among the substitutes this evening.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho start up front while Ayoze Perez and Marc Albrighton also line-up for the visitors. James Maddison is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, Mata, Amad, Elanga, Greenwood.

Subs: Lindelof, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Shaw, Henderson, Wan Bissaka, McTominay

Leicester

Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Thomas, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Fuchs, Ricardo, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Maswanhise.