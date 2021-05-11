Key duo recalled as Tuchel makes 6 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Arsenal

Chelsea take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Here is the team we expect Thomas Tuchel to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: There is unlikely to be any change in goal as Edouard Mendy should once again start between the sticks for Chelsea with Kepa Arrizabalaga on the bench.

Defence: Thiago Silva was rested for the win at Manchester City on Saturday so he’s expected to be recalled to start in the middle of the back three against Arsenal.

Andreas Christensen is a major doubt after being forced off with a thigh injury at the Etihad Stadium but Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are fit and should keep their places in the Chelsea defence.

Midfield: Mateo Kovacic is set to miss out once again due to an ongoing thigh injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks but Jorginho will be recalled against Arsenal after being named on the bench at the weekend.

N’Golo Kante was excellent for Chelsea during their impressive victory over City but the Frenchman could be given a rest tomorrow meaning Billy Gilmour will keep his place in midfield.

Mount recalled

Marcos Alonso started against Man City but we should see Ben Chilwell recalled on the left flank while Callum Hudson-Odoi is also pushing for a recall on the right with Reece James in-line for a rest.

Attack: Chelsea have plenty of options in attack so we should see Tuchel freshen things up against Arsenal with Kai Havertz expected to be recalled after being a substitute last time out.

Mason Mount is also set to return after not featuring at the weekend so Timo Werner could drop to the bench. Hakim Ziyech scored against City so he’ll be hoping to keep his place but Christian Pulisic may get the nod ahead of him.

Olivier Giroud will have to settle for a place among the substitutes against his former club while Tammy Abraham will be another option from the bench if needed.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: