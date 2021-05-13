[Teams] Man Utd vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to cement second place with a win when they take on Liverpool at Old Trafford this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made wholesale changes from the side that lost to Leicester City on Tuesday with Dean Henderson among those recalled. The goalkeeper replaces David De Gea between the sticks while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are recalled in the full-back positions for Man Utd.

Victor Lindelof is also brought back into the defence while Scott McTominay and Fred are recalled to start in midfield with Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek dropping out. Bruno Fernandes starts in the attacking midfield position for Man Utd so Juan Mata makes way.

Paul Pogba is recalled to start for Manchester United this evening with the Frenchman supporting Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani so Mason Greenwood is given a rest.

Jurgen Klopp on the other hand has made just one change to his starting eleven with Roberto Firmino coming in for Sadio Mane. Firmino lines-up alongside Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota in the Liverpool attack tonight.

The Merseysiders line-up with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips in the middle of defence so Fabinho starts in midfield once again. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions while Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum start in midfield for Liverpool.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

Subs: De Gea, Telles, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Amad

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jota, Firmino, Salah.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Mane, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Woodburn, N Williams