Liverpool in talks over deal to sign £25.7m star as Klopp looks to bolster squad

Liverpool are in talks over a potential deal to sign Donyell Malen with PSV Eindhoven willing to do business if £25.7m is put on the table this summer, according to reports in Germany via TeamTalk.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to strengthen his squad over the coming weeks as he looks to get Liverpool back challenging for major honours again following a frustrating campaign that saw the Merseysiders sneak into the top four during the final week of the season.

While Liverpool’s main issues were due to injuries in defence and midfield, they also lacked options in the final third at times last season so it’s no surprise that Klopp is looking to bolster his attacking options in the transfer window.

Malen has now emerged as a target for the Reds as TeamTalk are citing a report from Sky Deutcshe [see 20:07 on transfer watch page] that claims Liverpool have opened talks with PSV over a potential deal.

TeamTalk suggests that the Dutch outfit are willing to sell for around £25.7m [€30m] this summer, which would represent a good deal for a player of Malen’s ability as he would no doubt develop further at Anfield.

However, Liverpool face stiff competition for his signature as they aren’t the only club in the running with Sky Deutcshe claiming that Borussia Dortmund are also chasing the Dutch international.

Dortmund are in the market for another attacker and have reportedly identified Malen as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho – who’s being strongly linked with Manchester United.

We’ll have to wait and see how thing develop over the coming weeks as any potential move is unlikely to happen any time soon with Malen currently away at the European Championships having been named in the Holland squad.

The 22-year-old was once on the books at Arsenal after being part of their youth set-up before joining PSV in 2017 where he’s developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Dutch football.

Malen scored 19 goals and provided a further eight assists in his 32 appearances for PSV Eindhoven last season so he’d certainly offer a threat in front of goal if he did join Liverpool this summer.

The Dutchman is predominantly a centre-forward but can also play from the wing so he’d provide Klopp with another top class option in the final and offer competition to the likes of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.