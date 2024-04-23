Liverpool eye swoop to sign Levi Colwill this summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Levi Colwill this summer, as per the Reds’ transfer expert Neil Jones.

After overhauling their engine room last summer, the Merseyside club are seemingly planning to revamp their backline in the upcoming transfer window. They have been linked with numerous defenders in recent times with Goncalo Inacio and Willian Pacho being among them, but Colwill is now emerging as a key target.

Liverpool hold a long-term interest in the Englishman as they were linked with a move for him last summer. But, a deal never materialised as the 21-year-old decided to stay at his boyhood club by extending his deal.

Now, writing on the Caught Offside’s Daily Briefing, Jones has reported that the Reds are expected to reinforce their backline by signing a new defender this summer and have identified Colwill as a serious option.

The journalist further claims that Liverpool’s interest in the Chelsea star is ‘long-standing’ and are willing to make a concrete approach if the Blues cash-in on him.

Colwill to Liverpool

However, Jones states that Chelsea are unlikely to sell their academy graduate so it is going to be extremely difficult for Liverpool to purchase Colwill this summer.

The journalist also says that Pacho has been linked with a move to Anfield and he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, they haven’t made a ‘concrete’ approach to secure his signature yet.

Jones wrote:

“Of all the areas Liverpool could strengthen this summer, I believe centre-back is the most obviously in need. Their interest in Levi Colwill is long-standing, and there were suggestions of a bid last summer before he signed his new contract at Chelsea. I don’t expect the Londoners to sell Colwill this time around, but if they did then I would expect Liverpool to be in the mix. “Willian Pancho of Eintracht Frankfurt has also been linked, but I am not aware of anything concrete in that one. What I would say is that the player’s age, experience and potential certainly makes him an interesting prospect. I would be surprised if Liverpool do not sign a young centre-back this summer.”

Colwill, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a highly talented player and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they sign him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North Anfield club eventually manage to purchase him to reinforce their backline.