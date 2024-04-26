Liverpool prioritising signing Willian Pacho this summer

Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Willian Pacho this summer, as per the transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his managerial role at the end of this season, the Reds are currently in search of a new manager to replace the German.

Xavi Alonso was seemingly their primary target but the Spaniard has opted to remain at Bayer Leverkusen. Ruben Amorim’s name also emerged as a serious option but the Merseyside club eventually decided not to push forward with a deal to sign him.

Now, it appears Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is Liverpool’s priority target and they are reportedly closing in on a deal to appoint him to succeed Klopp.

Writing on his website, Di Marzio has reported that amid the Merseyside club’s search to sign a new manager, they are also exploring the market to reinforce their backline.

Pacho to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that Liverpool are keen on signing a new left-footed defender and have earmarked Pacho as a ‘priority’ option.

Having recently signed the Ecuadorian, Frankfurt are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave this summer and want a fee of around £52m.

With Joel Matip increasingly likely to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season and Virgil van Dijk set to turn 33 this year, signing a new centre-back to reinforce their backline would be the right decision for Liverpool.

Pacho is a talented player and can play in the left-back position as well as in the centre-back role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for the Anfield club to reinforce their backline if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the South American in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have suffered a huge blow in their quest of winning the league title in Klopp’s final season following a disappointing defeat against Everton. But, Klopp’s side will be hoping to win their remaining four games to push Manchester City and Arsenal all the way.