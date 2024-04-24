Liverpool send scouts to watch Viktor Gyokeres

Liverpool are keen on signing Viktor Gyokeres and a report from HITC claims that they scouted the player in action at the weekend.

The 25-year-old striker has been in superb form this season scoring 38 goals in all competitions. He has also chipped in with 16 assists, making him one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe.

Sporting CP were in action against Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday and HITC claims that Liverpool representatives were in attendance to run the rule over the player. They’ll have been impressed by what they saw as Gyokeres scored a brace during a 3-0 win for Sporting.

The report says that Gyokeres is now emerging as a serious target for Liverpool, but any final decision over a move will be down to Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

The Swedish international could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Reds and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The striker has an £86 million release clause in his contract and it is fair to assume that Sporting CP will not sanction his departure for a knockdown price. He is highly rated around Europe and he will be one of the hottest commodities in the market this summer.

Liverpool need a quality striker

Liverpool will have to break the bank if they want to sign him. Players like Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have not been able to score goals consistently, and the Reds could use a reliable finisher next season. Gyokeres will certainly help with that regard as he’s proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer over the last two seasons.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League would be an exciting one for the player and he will be tempted to to join a big club like Liverpool if they come calling this summer.

The Reds have been linked with the Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as well, but it remains to be seen whether they decide to appoint the Portuguese technician as their next manager. If they do bring in the 39-year-old in the summer, he could play an influential role in signing Gyokeres.

The Swedish international wanted to work with Amorim during his time at Coventry City, and he might be keen on a reunion with the manager at Anfield as well.