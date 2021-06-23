Man Utd on verge of agreeing deal after tabling £72m bid, personal terms already done

Manchester United are on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho after submitting an improved offer worth £72.7m, according to reports today.

United have been chasing Sancho for some time after identifying him as a prime transfer target and they renewed their interest this summer after failing to agree terms with Dortmund over a deal last year.

Good progress has been made during negotiations in recent weeks and after seeing their opening offer rejected by the Bundesliga giants, it appears Man Utd have returned with a fresh offer today.

According to former striker turned journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Man Utd have submitted an improved offer worth £72.9m [€85m] and Dortmund are now confident an agreement will be reached between the two clubs.

This stance is echoed by Bild as the German outlet is also reporting that a deal is expected to be found in the coming days following United’s latest offer so it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is about to finally get his man.

Fabrizio Romano claims that personal terms and agents fees have already been agreed so once the finer details of the deal are sorted between the two clubs, this transfer should be swiftly wrapped-up.

Sancho is currently away with the England squad at Euro 2020 preparing for their last-16 clash next Tuesday night but he could be a Manchester United player by the time that match comes around.

The 21-year-old has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017 and he’s provided 50 goals and 64 assists in his 137 appearances for the German outfit.

Those stats are hugely impressive for a player so young, so Sancho should prove to be an excellent long-term addition to Solskjaer’s squad if this proposed deal gets over the line without a hitch.

The Norwegian coach is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season and Sancho would provide another top class option in the final third to compete with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.