“We are doomed” – Arsenal fans react to injury update as key man is ruled out

Arsenal fans have been left ruing their luck after Thomas Partey was ruled out of their opening Premier League games with an ankle injury that he picked up at the weekend.

Partey sustained the problem on Saturday after being on the receiving end of a strong tackle from Ruben Loftus-Cheek during Arsenal’s pre-season friendly defeat to Chelsea at the Emirates.

The Ghana international limped off in the 39th minute after receiving treatment from the clubs medical team and had to be replaced by Granit Xhaka – who scored the Arsenal equaliser before Tammy Abraham netted a winner for the Blues.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said after the game that Partey would have a scan on Sunday to determine the full extent of the injury but conceded the initial diagnosis didn’t look good leading the fears the former Atletico Madrid star was facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

However, it appears the injury isn’t as bad as first feared as Football London journalist Chris Wheatley has provided an update on Twitter and claims Partey is only expected to miss Arsenal’s opening two games of the season against Brentford and Chelsea.

In his full write-up on football London, Wheatley says there is quiet optimism at Arsenal that Partey may even return sooner than expected if his recovery goes well over the coming days.

However, despite the relatively positive update, many Arsenal fans have expressed their frustration at Partey’s injury with some saying the club is ‘doomed’ following the early-season injury set-back.

Other fans have called for Arteta to hand summer signing Albert Lokonga his full debut against Brentford but many fear the Arsenal manager will opt to deploy Mohamed Elneny alongside Granit Xhaka next Friday night.

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see how the Gunners line-up in midfield when they take on Brentford in their opening game of the new season but fans are praying Partey makes a swift recovery from his ankle injury.

Here is how some fans responded to the injury update:

We are doomed, the season is over before it starts. We cant sell even 1 player🤦🏽‍♂️, the performing ones get injured just like that — uǝʍO  (@Owen_Munya) August 3, 2021

We are doomed. Haven’t improved at all. Lucky to get top half. — scott (@scottAF_) August 3, 2021

Lokong – Xhaka I beg pic.twitter.com/OL3UERP4hu — Abdallah Ghandour🇱🇧 (@AbdallahGhand) August 3, 2021

Xhaka-Lokonga-ESR in midfield here we go for win but as long as Elneny don't start COYG — Craig 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KentEngland77) August 3, 2021

We can spend all the time in the world to talk about Lokonga's great first impression yet it is Elneny to play with Xhaka against Brentford. We know it, don't we? — Błażej Lendzinski (@B_Lendzinski) August 3, 2021

Xhaka and Elneny pivot incoming pic.twitter.com/m5qS5wf5LS — Ÿuva (@yuva2412) August 3, 2021

Xhaka and Elneny double pivot then pic.twitter.com/x5WcPmNk4z — Rich B (@richgooner1886) August 3, 2021

But Arteta will take Elneny over Lokonga — peteru (@peter40193024) August 3, 2021