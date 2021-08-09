Medical date revealed as Man Utd prepare to announce £34m signing

Raphael Varane is set to undergo his medical and complete his move from Real Madrid to Manchester United on Wednesday, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been chasing Varane all summer as the United boss looks to strengthen his defence after a top class partner for Harry Maguire was identified as a priority amid on-going doubts surrounding Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Varane emerged as Manchester United’s prime target and after holding lengthy negotiations with Real Madrid, the club eventually confirmed on July 27th they had reached an agreement with the Spanish giants to sign the Frenchman subject to a medical.

According to the BBC, Man Utd will pay Madrid an initial £34m fee for Varane’s signature with the deal potentially reaching around £43m if additional add-ons are achieved during his stay at Old Trafford.

The move was delayed due to problems obtaining a visa but Varane was given the green light to travel to the UK from Spain last week and he’s currently quarantining in Manchester, as per Government guidelines.

Fans have been patiently waiting for more news and journalist Jonathan Shrager has now provided an update by claiming Varane is expected to undergo his medical on Wednesday before being officially unveiled as a Man Utd player.

There is confidence that Varane’s medical, signing and announcement can be officially completed on Wednesday, which would then allow him to train with the team on Thursday/Friday, opening up the possibility that he could feature in #MUFC’s matchday squad in season opener vs Leeds — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 8, 2021

Manchester United have until midday on Friday to register Varane in order for him to be eligible to make his debut against Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

So as long as there are no complications with the medical, it looks like Varane will complete his move to United on Wednesday and he’ll become the clubs third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton.

Varane should prove to be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad as he’s been one of the best centre-backs in Europe over the past few years and he’s helped Madrid win a host of trophies including 4 Champions League’s and 3 La Liga titles.

The 28-year-old will be an upgrade on Lindelof and Bailly so should form a rock solid partnership alongside Maguire in the middle of the Manchester United defence this coming season.

The French international only had one year left on his contract at the Bernabeu and he made it clear he wouldn’t sign an extension so Madrid have been forced to cash-in with Man Utd poised to take advantage of the situation.