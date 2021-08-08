Arsenal look to hijack Man Utd’s move after opening talks to sign £34m star

Arsenal have opened talks over a potential deal to sign Kieran Trippier as they look to hijack Manchester United’s attempts to land the £34m-rated Atletico Madrid full-back this summer, according to The Sun.

Trippier was a key part of the Atletico team last season as he made 35 appearances to help them edge out Real Madrid to win the La Liga title just two years after arriving from Tottenham Hotspur.

Boss Diego Simeone is reluctant to lose the England international but Atletico’s financial issues mean they may be forced to cash-in and Trippier has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer is in the market for another right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Trippier has been identified as his prime target due to his attacking talents down the flank.

Despite holding lengthy negotiations with Atletico, The Sun says United have so far been unable to agree a fee as they’ve only offered around £20m – well below the Spaniard’s £34m asking price.

Man Utd are expected to push for a deal during the closing weeks of the transfer window and rumours suggest Trippier has already been house hunting in the Manchester area in anticipation of a move to Old Trafford.

However, it appears Arsenal are trying to hijack Man Utd’s attempts to sign Trippier as The Sun claims the Gunners have approached Atletico Madrid to express their interest in signing the 30-year-old.

Mikel Arteta is also on the look out for a new right-back as Hector Bellerin is tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer and the newspaper says the Gunners boss has made Trippier his top target.

Arsenal are yet to submit a formal offer but The Sun says any bid would need to be well in excess of the £20m Man Utd have offered if they’re to tempt Atletico into a deal.

The North Londoners have spent over £70m so far this summer on the signings of Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga. But the report says they have more money to spend and are certain to strengthen other areas as well as right-back before the window closes.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks like Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Manchester United over a deal for Trippier and he’d be a solid signing for whoever wins the race for his signature.