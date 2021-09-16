Key duo return as Arteta makes 2 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Burnley

Arsenal will be looking to build some momentum with a positive result when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. Here is the team Gooner Mac thinks Mikel Arteta will select:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno will be hoping for a recall after being dropped for Arsenal’s win over Norwich City last weekend but Aaron Ramsdale impressed on his Premier League debut and is expected to retain the gloves on Saturday.

Defence: Arsenal were much more solid in defence last week with Ben White alongside Gabriel in the middle of the back four so they’re almost certain to continue their partnership together against Burnley on Saturday. Rob Holding is still out through injury but Pablo Mari will be an option on the bench.

Kieran Tierney is expected to keep his place at left-back and Takehiro Tomiyasu should start once again at right-back after putting in an impressive performance on his debut for Arsenal. Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares will have to settle for place among the substitutes.

Midfield: Granit Xhaka is back in training after returning from covid but the Swiss international remains suspended following his sending off against Manchester City earlier this month so he won’t be available against Burnley.

Martin Odegaard is expected to keep his place in the No.10 role this weekend and Arteta will be looking to the Norwegian international to be his creative force at Turf Moor.

Partey returns

Mohamed Elneny isn’t available as he’s still nursing a thigh injury but Thomas Partey is expected to be recalled to the starting eleven after making his injury comeback off the bench last time out.

Albert Sambi Lokonga continued his fine start to life at Arsenal with another assured display against Norwich so he should keep his place to start with Partey meaning Ainsley Maitland-Niles will be the man to make way. He was given a chance to impress in his preferred midfield role last weekend but didn’t really take his opportunity to show Arteta what he’s capable of.

Attack: Arsenal looked far more dangerous going forward last weekend with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally getting on the score-sheet this season so the Gabon hitman should keep his place up front.

Bukayo Saka is expected to keep his place too but we may see one change in the front three with Emile Smith Rowe pushing for a recall. The youngster was only fit enough for a place on the bench against Norwich due to illness but he made a big impact in the second half and may replace Nicolas Pepe against Burnley.

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun will battle for places among the Arsenal substitutes this weekend.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: