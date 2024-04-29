Man Utd in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Barella

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

With the 2023/24 season edging closer towards its conclusion, it seems the Premier League clubs have already started planning their summer businesses to improve their squad.

The Red Devils are reportedly willing to reinforce several areas of their squad having endured a dire campaign this term, while the Gunners are also keen on signing a few new faces to continue performing at their best next season.

On the other hand, Liverpool are also expected to remain busy in the upcoming transfer window to hand their new incoming manager Arne Slot necessary firepower to challenge on all fronts next campaign.

Now, according to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd are aiming to reinforce their engine room by purchasing a new midfielder and have earmarked Barella as a serious target.

The report further claims that although Inter have enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, they are currently in financial difficulties so they could be forced to cash-in on several of their key players this summer with Barella’s departure likely to generate the most money for them. Therefore, the Red Devils could manage to secure his signature if they formalise their interest in the off-season.

Battle

However, Fichajes states that purchasing the Italian won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen on signing him and in addition, Manchester City are plotting a swoop for him as well.

It has widely been suggested that Arsenal are keen on signing a new midfielder as Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny’s futures are currently uncertain at the Emirates Stadium.

On the other hand, Liverpool are reportedly planning to reinforce their midfield department as well despite revamping this position ahead of this season.

Barella – valued at around £64m by Transfermarkt – is a top-class player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent times, helping Inter win the Serie A title twice and playing a key role in Italy’s European Championship triumph a few years ago. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United if any of those clubs sign him this summer.