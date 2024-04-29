Tottenham ‘favourites’ to sign Calafiori this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘first in line’ to sign Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The Rossoblu have enjoyed a stellar campaign under Thiago Motta’s guidance this term, mounting a top-four charge. As a result, several of their key players have already come under the radar of a few big European clubs.

Joshua Zirkzee and Jhon Lucumi have already been linked with a move to the Premier League with Calafiori seemingly also attracting interest ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by Tutto Juve(via Sport Witness), after being impressed by Calafiori’s displays in his debut campaign for Bologna, Spurs have registered a firm interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Tottenham are currently ‘first in line’ along with Juventus to secure the 21-year-old’s signature. However, Tutto Juve states that the Lilywhites are currently ‘favourites’ ahead of the Bianconeri in this race as they have ‘greater liquidity’ than the Serie A giants.

Calafiori to Tottenham

Having moved to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara from FC Basel last summer, the youngster – valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract. So, the Rossoblu are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man leave.

It has been suggested that Tottenham are planning to splash the cash in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their squad ahead of next season. Strengthening the frontline and the engine room is on Ange Postecoglou’s wish-list but signing a new defender is also on his to-do list.

Calafiori is a left-footed defender and can play in the centre-back role as well as the left-back position. He is quick, excellent in the air, extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, has the ability to play line-breaking passes from the deep and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The 21-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. So, he would be a great coup for the Lilywhites if they purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the North London club eventually manage to secure Calafiori’s signature by beating Juventus in this race to reinforce their backline in the upcoming window.