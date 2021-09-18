[Teams] Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool get back to Premier League action this weekend when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made changes to the defence that featured during the 3-2 Champions League win over AC Milan in midweek. Trent Alexander-Arnold is out due to illness so James Milner starts at right-back while Andy Robertson is handed a breather with Tsimikas gets a rare run out at left-back.

Ibrahima Konate is handed his full Liverpool debut as he starts alongside Virgil van Dijk – who’s recalled after being on the bench in midweek. Joel Matip is rested but Joe Gomes is among the subs while Alisson Becker once again keeps goal for Liverpool today.

Fabinho starts in the holding role for the Merseysiders with Jordan Henderson starting alongside the Brazilian international having scored the winner against AC Milan in midweek. Thiago Alcantara is recalled to line-up alongside Henderson and Fabinho so Naby Keita drops to the bench.

Roberto Firmino is still injured so Diogo Jota starts in attack along with Mohamed Salah while Sadio Mane is recalled to the starting eleven for Liverpool. Divock Origi is the man to make way after he started against Milan and he’s joined on the bench by the likes of Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As for Palace, Odsome Edouard has to settle for a place among the subs despite scoring twice off the bench last week. Christian Benteke keeps his place up front with Wilfried Zaha offering support.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Milner, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Phillips.

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Kelly, Clyne, Riedewald, Hughes, Milivojevic, Olise, Edouard