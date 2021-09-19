[Teams] West Ham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled Raphael Varane after the Frenchman was rested for the Champions League defeat to Young Boys. Victor Lindelof is the man to make way as Harry Maguire keeps his place.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw keep their places in the full back positions, while David De Gea keeps goal for Man Utd once again.

Scott McTominay gets a start in midfield after recovering from groin surgery. Fred keeps his place along with Paul Pogba so Nemanja Matic has to settle for a place on the bench.

Mason Greenwood is back in the Manchester United attack but Jadon Sancho drops out. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the attacking midfield role while Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front once again.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufai, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Vlasic, Bowen

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Dawson, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral.

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Fred, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Subs: Heaton, Bailly, Mata, Martial, Lingard, Dalot, Sancho, Matic, van de Beek.