Guardiola to make 3 changes | Expected Man City line-up vs Man Utd

Manchester City take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Here is the line-up we expect Pep Guardiola to select:

Goalkeeper: There is little doubt that Ederson will keep his place in goal for City this weekend so Zack Steffen will once again act as back-up from the bench.

Defence: Guardiola will be forced to make at least one change in defence as Aymeric Laporte will begin his suspension after being sent off during the shock defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend. Laporte was able to feature during the Champions League win over Brugge on Wednesday night but he’s banned in the Premier League so won’t be available for the trip to Old Trafford.

Ruben Dias is therefore set for a recall after being rested in midweek. The Portuguese defender will join John Stones at the heart of Man City’s back four with Joao Cancelo keeping his place in the left-back position against Man Utd.

Kyle Walker will need a late fitness test after picking up a foot injury but the England international is expected to be passed fit to start at right-back.

Midfield: Man City are expected to recall Kevin de Bruyne after he was named as a substitute against Brugges as Guardiola looked to protect his playmaker ahead of the Manchester derby.

Rodri should keep his place ahead of Fernandinho in the holding role while Bernardo Silva is likely to start as he’s been in terrific form this season so Ilkay Gundogan could be the man to make way for De Bruyne.

Attack: Manchester City have plenty of options in attack but Guardiola is tipped to recall Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is likely to line-up alongside Phil Foden and Jack Grealish in a fluid front three that can interchange positions throughout the game against Manchester United.

Raheem Sterling is pushing for a recall after scoring off the bench in the Champions League last time out but he may have to settle for a substitutes role once again this weekend. Sterling could be joined by Riyad Mahrez on the bench with the Algerian missing out on a starting spot.

This is the team I expect to see from Man City: