Manchester United predicted line-up against Manchester City

Manchester United are set to host the 191st encounter against their city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils have historically been the dominant force in this derby as they have managed to come away victorious on 78 occasions to City’s 59. However, the Citizens have won four of the last five encounters in all competitions versus the record Premier League champions.

Man Utd have struggled to showcase their best this season so Pep Guardiola’s side are a big favourite to win this encounter. But, United will be hoping to earn a positive result by taking the home advantage tomorrow.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Man City

Andre Onana is set to keep hold of his place between the sticks for United after his heroic last-minute penalty save versus Copenhagen in midweek. So, Altay Bayindir will be among the substitutes once again.

Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire – who joined the club in a £80m deal – could continue at the Red Devils’ backline. So, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw aren’t in contention to feature due to injury issues. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned to training after recovering from his injury but the game may come too early for him to feature. Therefore, Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon are likely to commence in the fullback positions.

Erik ten Hag has said that Casemiro is in doubt ahead of this fixture owing to an injury so if he can’t recover in time then, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay could start at the heart of United’s midfield tomorrow. So, Christian Eriksen might be among the substitutes once again.

Bruno Fernandes is likely to be in the attacking midfield position and on either side of the Portuguese, Marcus Rashford and Antony should start on the flanks. So, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and Mason Mount should be on the bench. Jadon Sancho remains sidelined after falling out with Ten Hag.

Rasmus Hojlund is set to lead the line for United and therefore, Anthony Martial will have to make do with a place on the bench.