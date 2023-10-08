[Teams] Arsenal vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates Stadium

We have a huge Premier League clash to look forward to in North London as Arsenal entertain champions Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been dealt a major blow with Bukayo Saka ruled out with a muscle injury that he picked up during the Champions League defeat to Lens last week. Eddie Nketiah is recalled to start up front with Gabriel Jesus moving out to the wing in Saka’s absence.

Gabriel Martinelli is back in the squad after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury but he’s only deemed fit enough for a place on the Arsenal bench so Leandro Trossard keeps his place on the left wing.

Jorginho is handed a shock start by Arteta so Kai Havertz drops to the bench. Declan Rice starts once again with Martin Odegaard captaining the Gunners. That means Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe are all on the bench this afternoon.

Ben White is recalled to start alongside Gabriel Maglahaes, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko in defence for Arsenal. David Raya keeps his place so Aaron Ramsdale has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

As for Man City, Nathan Ake starts alongside Ruben Dias in defence while Kyle Walker captains the visitors. Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis start in midfield in the absence of John Stones and Rodri. Bernardo Silva also starts alongside Phil Foden while Alvarez supports Erling Haaland in attack.

Jack Grealish has to settle for a place on the Man City bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Ødegaard; Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Partey, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nelson, Martinelli, Havertz.

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Gomez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb