[Teams] West Ham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups as Klopp drops Mo Salah

Liverpool will be looking to keep their title hopes alive with a win over West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Reds fell behind in the title race after losing 2-0 away to Everton in midweek. That result has left them sitting three points behind leaders Arsenal with just four games remaining, while Man City are two points ahead with a game in hand, so Liverpool cannot afford another slip-up today.

Jurgen Klopp has made some changes from the side that lost at Goodison Park but goalkeeper Alisson Becker is among those to keep their place as the Brazilian international starts between the sticks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps his place at right-back while Virgil van Dijk marshals the Liverpool back four. Jarrel Quansah partners the Dutchman with Ibrahima Konate making way while Andrew Robertson starts at left-back for the visitors.

Endo Wataru starts in midfielder alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis MacAllister. Curtis Jones drop to the bench. Klopp has made a huge call in attack as Mohamed Salah is dropped to the bench. Darwin Nunez also makes way with Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliot recalled to join Luis Diaz in the front three.

As for West Ham, Areola starts in goal with Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmeiri in defence. Mohammed Kudus starts in attack along with Jarrod Bowen while Michail Antonio leads the line up front.

Lucas Paqueta lines-up in midfield along with Thomas Soucek and Alvarez. James Ward-Prowse has to settle for a place on the bench for the Hammers.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Areola, Zouma, Emerson, Ogbonna, Coufal, Kudus, Bowen, Soucek, Lucas Paquetá, Álvarez, Antonio

Subs: Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Mubama, Cornet, Johnson, Ings, Fabianski, Phillips, Casey

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Virgil, Robertson, Endo, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Elliott, Luis Diaz, Gakpo.

Subs: Konaté, Salah, Gomez, Bajcetic, Kelleher, Jones, Szoboszlai, Núñez, Tsimikas