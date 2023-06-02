Manchester United predicted line-up against Manchester City

Manchester United will face off against the city rivals Manchester City in the 152nd F.A Cup final on Saturday afternoon at Wembley.

The Red Devils will be coming into this game off the back of four consecutive wins. So, they will be confident ahead of this encounter but overcoming the Citizens’ challenge will be an extremely daunting task for Erik ten Hag’s troops tomorrow.

Having already lifted the Premier League title this term, Man City have a great opportunity to claim a treble by winning their remaining two games. But, the Red Devils will be desperate to beat City tomorrow and stop Pep Guardiola’s side from achieving that feat.

Man Utd predicted line-up

David de Gea is guaranteed to keep hold of his place between the sticks for Man Utd. Raphael Varane is likely to return after remaining as an unused substitute last weekend and Victor Lindelof should be paired up with the Frenchman at the heart of United’s backline. Meaning Harry Maguire will go back to the bench tomorrow. Lisandro Martinez is not in contention to feature in this encounter after undergoing surgery.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to return to the right-back position, replacing Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw should start on the opposite side after recovering from a minor injury issue. So, Tyrell Malacia will have to settle for a place on the bench this weekend.

Casemiro will continue as the defensive midfielder and alongside the Brazilian, Fred could commence once again for Ten Hag’s side. So, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay may remain among the substitutes. Marcel Sabitzer is set to miss out on this encounter due to a knee issue.

Bruno Fernandes will start in the advanced midfielder role this weekend, while Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho should commence on either flank for United. Ten Hag said last weekend that Antony is expected to return after recovering from an ankle issue. But, now ahead of the game, the Dutch boss says that the Brazilian is unlikely to be able to feature in this encounter.

Anthony Martial has been ruled out for this game due to a hamstring issue so Marcus Rashford could lead the line for United tomorrow. In that case, Wout Weghorst, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga will be among the substitutes this weekend.