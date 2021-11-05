Liverpool team news: Klopp offers update on Roberto Firmino ahead of West Ham trip

Liverpool get back to Premier League action when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update which includes the latest on the fitness of several players.

Roberto Firmino was among those spoken about this afternoon and unfortunately Klopp has confirmed a major blow with the news that the Brazilian attacker is facing a spell on the sidelines.

Firmino picked up a hamstring injury during the first half of Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Tuesday night and Klopp says the ‘serious’ issue is likely to keep the player out for more than four weeks.

Curtis Jones sat out the victory over Atletico in midweek after suffering a freak eye injury in training ahead of the game and Klopp has confirmed the midfielder will also miss the trip to West Ham this weekend.

Joe Gomez was another absentee for Liverpool on Wednesday night due to a hamstring injury and the centre-back isn’t expected to return until after the international break so will miss the West Ham game on Sunday.

Injuries mount

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate. We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that.” “Losing Bobby is a blow. We’ve known now for two days it’s a serious injury. We talk about weeks, still. I don’t know exactly, but more than four. Then we have to see, he’s a quick healer.” Klopp said to reporters “Curtis is a completely different story [to Firmino], he was very unlucky in training – he got a finger that scratched the eye. I had a lot of injuries to players in my career, that was not involved. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly. “He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again. “And Joey, hopefully after the international break as well.”

James Milner is also still missing for Liverpool as he’s continuing his recovery from a thigh injury while Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott are further absentees for the Reds so Klopp will be without six players against West Ham.

The Merseysiders head into the weekend action sitting three points behind leaders Chelsea in the table after drawing at home to Brighton last Saturday so Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways against the Hammers.