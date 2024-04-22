Liverpool told they won’t get ‘discount’ to sign Inacio

Liverpool have been made aware that they won’t get a ‘discount’ to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his managerial role at Anfield, Ruben Amorim has widely been mentioned as the Reds’ primary target to replace the German.

It has been suggested that the Sporting boss is willing to bring a few players with him if he eventually signs for the Merseyside club ahead of next campaign. So, several of the Lions’ stars have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Inacio being among them.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Inacio and they have been monitoring his development before making a potential swoop in the upcoming window.

However, the journalist claims that Inacio is going to be an ‘expensive’ option for Liverpool as Sporting are going to demand a fee of more than £52m for their star man and they are unlikely to give a ‘discount’ to any club.

Inacio to Liverpool

So, Romano states that although Liverpool are keen on purchasing him, it is going to be difficult for them to lure the defender away from the Jose Alvalade Stadium in the upcoming window.

Romano said:

“They’ve[Liverpool] been following him for a long, long time, but at the same time he is an expensive player. The price will be more than €60million. I don’t think Sporting will make any discount to any club for a player like Goncalo Inacio, and it’s the same for the others. So this is why I think he could be one of the names, but at the moment this is not something advanced or concrete. He is just being scouted, that is it.”

Inacio is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to sign the Portugal international this summer to reinforce their backline.

Meanwhile, after returning to winning ways by defeating Fulham last weekend, Liverpool will take on city rivals Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.