Tyler Morton makes debut in 6 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Porto

Liverpool take on Porto at Anfield tonight knowing they have already progressed from the group stages of the Champions League. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Klopp may resist the temptation to rest Alisson Becker so the Brazilian is set to continue between the sticks with Caoimhín Kelleher among the substitutes.

Defence: Liverpool are likely to make a couple of changes in defence with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to be rested ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Southampton.

Ibrahima Konate should be recalled to line-up in the middle of the back four with Joel Matip keeping his place as Joe Gomez remains on the sidelines. Nat Phillips may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Neco Williams is the man likely to come in for Alexander-Arnold at right-back as James Milner is still short of fitness despite training this week. Andy Robertson is also back in training after recovering from a knock which kept him out of the Arsenal game on Saturday but Klopp may not rush him back so Kostas Tsimikas could continue at left-back tonight.

Midfield: Jordan Henderson is expected to return to the starting eleven after making a substitute appearance during Liverpool’s win over Arsenal at the weekend but Klopp is unlikely to keep his skipper on for the full ninety minutes.

Youngster Tyler Morton impressed during his cameo appearance at the weekend and the 19-year-old is tipped to make his full debut for Liverpool this evening. Fabinho will therefore be given a well earned rest.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could keep his place having impressed in recent games so Thiago Alcantara may drop to the bench. The game may come too soon for Naby Keita as he works his way back from a thigh injury.

Forward: Klopp is expected to mix things up in attack with Diogo Jota unlikely to be risked from the start after picking up a knock at the weekend. Divock Origi trained yesterday after recovering from injury so he could start up front for Liverpool tonight.

Takumi Minamino is likely to start after scoring off the bench against the Gunners last time out. Mohamed Salah will be reluctant to sit this game out so Sadio Mane may be the man to be rested. Roberto Firmino remains out with a thigh problem.

Here is how we think Liverpool will line-up: