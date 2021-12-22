Arsenal fans praise Martin Odegaard’s display vs Sunderland

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter were impressed with Martin Odegaard’s performance against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

The Norwegian has been a regular starter over the past few weeks. He has made key goal contributions, and continued the good run of form yesterday.

Odegaard controlled the proceedings with a 90 percent pass success rate, and was highly efficient with his long-range distribution on the night.

The playmaker capped his performance with a superb through ball behind the defence for Nicolas Pepe, who assisted Eddie Nketiah’s hat-trick goal.

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter were delighted with the showing of the £36m-rated star.

Lots of praise for Pepe and Eddie.

But I felt like Odegaard was class yesterday. Some of his balls were something we didn’t see in the last 2-3 years at Arsenal. #AFC #Arsenal #CarabaoCup #ARSSUN — Arun Varma (@ArunVarma1) December 22, 2021

Martin Odegaard – consistency.

Whether he continues it or not this season, £29M is an absolute bargain for him. Getting a player of that age and talent in the current market is a very good deal. Let's hope he continues to kick on with these performances. pic.twitter.com/r97JIr1D5H — 🇵🇸 (@AfcNas) December 21, 2021

Also Odegaard deserves a lot of credit, thought he was exceptional tonight, was running our attacking play until he came off, such a good player to watch. #AFC #Arsenal — AFC Agent (@AfcAgent) December 21, 2021

That Odegaard pass for the fourth goal is everything, proper playmaker. #AFC — Unemotional Lover 🙄 (@Engr_Yitzhak) December 21, 2021

Martin Odegaard take a bow what a performance — Oscar✨ (@AfcOscar) December 21, 2021

Odegaard showed glimpses of his quality on loan earlier this year. He made a slow start after signing a permanent deal, but he has now found form and confidence.

The Norwegian has three goals and one assist to his name this month. He has also created several key chances for his teammates, and has been influential in the final third.

His excellent form has meant that Smith Rowe has been left on the bench in recent league games. Mikel Arteta may have to find a different solution for the club graduate to start.

With Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka also excelling in the wide attacking roles, Arteta may need to play Odegaard in central midfield to fit Smith Rowe, which seems unlikely to happen.

The Gunners secured their place in the last four of the Carabao Cup with a resounding 5-1 win over Sunderland. Eddie Nketiah was the stand-out performer with a maiden career hat-trick.

Nicolas Pepe also chipped in with one goal and two assists. Despite the impressive showing from the duo, Arteta is likely to revert to his regular starters for the Boxing Day Premier League clash.

The Gunners are currently placed in the fourth position in the league standings. They will be eyeing a fourth successive top-flight win when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road on December 26.