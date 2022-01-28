Man Utd offer Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele huge £25m-a-year deal

Manchester United have offered Ousmane Dembele a mega contract worth around £25m-a-year as they look to lure the Barcelona attacker to England, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Dembele has struggled to live up to expectations since making a big-money move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 as a series of injury problems have hampered the Frenchman’s progress.

The 24-year-old has been restricted to making just 87 La Liga appearances over the past five seasons and with just six months remaining on his contract, the winger looks set to leave the Nou Camp after failing to agree terms over an extension.

Barcelona chiefs have indicated they will cash-in on Dembele this month if he doesn’t sign a new deal soon but the attacker won’t be pushed into making a decision as he’s free to discuss terms with foreign clubs over a free transfer move in the summer.

The situation has alerted a whole host of clubs throughout Europe and TeamTalk are citing a report from the print version of ABC Sevilla that claims Manchester United are among those chasing Dembele’s signature.

Mega deal

The Spanish newspaper, as per TeamTalk, suggests that United have offered the forward a mega contract worth €30million (£25million) per season – which works out at a whopping £480,000-a-week.

Dembele’s agent has informed Barcelona officials that they are willing to sign a new deal but only if they offer the same terms being put forward by interested parties such as Man Utd – something the Catalans cannot afford to do.

If these reports are accurate, it would be a huge investment from Manchester United if they were to land Dembele on a free transfer and it would be something of a risk considering his injury record over the past few years.

However, if the French international could stay fit, then there is no denying his talent and it would be a major coup by United if they could get Dembele back playing to the best of his ability.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but it appears Dembele is edging towards the exit door at the Nou Camp and Manchester United are right in the mix for his signature.