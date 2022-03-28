Arsenal contact agent of Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have contacted the representative of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, a report from Calciomercato claims.

The Gunners currently have two specialist strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, but it is unclear whether they will stay beyond this season.

Both Lacazette and Nketiah have their contracts expiring on June 30. There is a possibility that the duo could leave on free transfers during the summer.

Amidst this, Calciomercato reports that the Gunners have contacted Martinez’s representative. A summer move for the Argentine appears a probable option.

Martinez only signed a new contract at Inter Milan in October 2021, but the club could be tempted to sanction his sale if they receive an offer of £58.7m.

A like-for-like replacement for Lacazette

The Gunners made the surprise decision to part ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in late January. The former captain had his contract terminated.

The decision was questioned by some fans, but it has been proved right with Lacazette playing a key role up front in the club’s quest to finish in the top four.

While Lacazette has netted just four league goals this campaign, he has impressed with his link-up play with seven assists to his name, all from December.

The Frenchman could yet make a difference for the Gunners, but it is quite clear that the club need a genuine goalscorer going forward to compete for titles.

Martinez would be a like-for-like replacement for Lacazette, considering his work rate, defensive contributions and good hold-up play in the final third of the pitch.

While he is effective off the ball, the Argentine most importantly has the ability to find the back of the net. He has netted 16 times for the Nerazzurri this campaign.

Martinez has largely played in a two-striker partnership for Inter. It remains to be seen whether manager Mikel Arteta has plans of adopting a similar kind of system.

The Gunners are likely to pursue more than one striker this summer as both Nketiah and Lacazette could leave while Folarin Balogun has yet to prove himself at the senior level.