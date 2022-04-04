Liverpool team news: Klopp confirms quadruple injury boost

Liverpool will be looking to bring home a positive result when they take on Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of several players.

The Liverpool boss was pleased to confirm he has a fully fit squad to choose from for the trip to Portugal tomorrow night. That means Naby Keita is available again after the midfielder overcame a knee injury that kept him out of the win over Watford at the weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t feature against the Hornets after only recently recovering from a thigh injury that hampered him last month. But the full-back is available to return to action against Benfica on Tuesday night.

In another boost for Liverpool, Klopp confirmed that Joel Matip is in contention despite picking up a nasty-looking head injury during the win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Curtis Jones also picked up an ankle knock during that match but Klopp says the swelling has eased and the midfielder is available for the trip to Benfica tomorrow.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Yes, full squad available, absolutely. Curtis was just a little swelling, [it] disappeared then overnight, fine. Same with Joel, which is really helpful because it looked really strange. Yes, and Trent trained now four or five days, I’m not sure exactly, but yes, he is ready as well.”

It’s a big boost for Klopp to have a fully-fit squad to choose from as he prepares for his in-form Liverpool side to take on Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

The Merseysiders head into the game off the back of a superb run of form so Klopp should be confident of bringing home a positive result ahead of the second leg at Anfield next week.