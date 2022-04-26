Arsenal in talks to sign £84.5m Napoli star Victor Osimhen

Arsenal have held talks with the agent of Victor Osimhen but a possible deal for the Napoli striker could cost around £84.5m [€100m] this summer, according to report via TeamTalk.

Mikel Arteta is gearing up for another busy window in the transfer market and with Arsenal on-course for a return to European football next season, several new signings will be needed in the summer.

At least two strikers are expected to be on the agenda as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January while both Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are out of contract in June.

Neither player is close to signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium and they’re tipped to leave on a free transfer so Arteta is in the market for striking reinforcements and Osimhen has emerged as a prime target.

Gazzetta dello Sport, via TeamTalk, reported recently that Arsenal were leading the race to sign the Napoli hitman and now journalist Freddie Paxton claims the Gunners have now stepped up their pursuit.

Paxton says Arsenal have held talks with Osimhen’s agent to discuss a potential move to the Emirates and the 23-year-old is understood to favour a switch to north London over Newcastle – who’re also keen.

However, the reporter suggests that Napoli are demanding around £84.5m [€100m] for Osimhen’s signature this summer. A valuation like that could prove to be a major stumbling block for Arsenal so a transfer may be difficult if Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis doesn’t lower his demands.

TeamTalk claims that Osimhen is keen to play in the Premier League so the Gunners will no doubt try to use that as leverage during any negotiations. However, de Laurentiis is known to be a tough negotiator so Arsenal may find ait difficult to get a deal agreed with the Italian outfit.

Osimhen made his name at Lille where he scored 18 goals in 38 appearances to earn a £60m move to Napoli in 2020. The Nigerian international has continued to impress in Serie A and has provided 16 goals and 5 assists in his 28 appearances so far this season.

Arsenal could certain do with a potent goal threat like Osimhen up front next season so he’d be an exciting addition to Arteta’s squad. But we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months.