Havertz recalled | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Watford

Chelsea will be looking to end the season with a win when they take on Watford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team Thomas Tuchel is expected to select:

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga could be on the move this summer so Tuchel may be tempted to hand him a start. However, we think Edouard Mendy will retain the gloves between the sticks tomorrow.

Defence: Cesar Azpilicueta is set to end his long association with Chelsea this summer with the 32-year-old tipped to seal a free transfer move to Barcelona. The Spaniard is expected to be given a recall in order to ensure he gets the send-off he deserves at the Bridge.

Chelsea have secured third – baring a miracle – so Tuchel has confirmed he’ll rotate and Thiago Silva is likely to be given a rest with Malang Sarr recalled. Antonio Rudiger will play his final game for the Blues before joining Real Madrid while Andreas Christensen may already have played his final game for the Londoners.

Midfield: Mateo Kovacic is unlikely to be involved due to an on-going ankle problem while N’Golo Kante may also be given a breather. Therefore, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set for a recall in midfield tomorrow.

Saul Niguez could be given a run-out in what will be his final appearance for Chelsea before returning to Atletico Madrid, however, we think Jorginho will retain his place in the middle of the park.

Reece James is expected to start once again in the right wing-back role while Marcos Alonso should also start once again on the left in the absence of Ben Chilwell. The England ace is back in training but won’t be risked just yet.

Attack: Christian Pulisic may keep his place in the Chelsea attack but we should see Tuchel freshening things up in the final third with Hakim Ziyech dropping to the bench. That would allow Mason Mount to be recalled after he was rested for the draw with Leicester in midweek.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to drop to the subs bench tomorrow with £63m-rated Kai Havertz recalled to lead the line up front. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner are set to miss out due to injury.

Here is our expected Chelsea line-up: