[Teams] Liverpool vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool know they need to beat Wolves at Anfield this afternoon to stand a chance of winning the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes from the side that beat Southampton in midweek but Alisson Becker is among those to keep his place as the Brazilian starts in goal once again for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is recalled at right-back so Joe Gomez drops to the bench. Andrew Robertson is also back in the starting eleven after being rested last time out so Kostas Tsimikas makes way.

Virgil van Dijk isn’t risked due to a knock so he’s on the bench meaning Ibrahima Konate keeps his place alongside Joel Matip at the heart of Liverpool’s defence this afternoon.

Jordan Henderson comes back into the side while Thiago Alcantara is also given a recall by Klopp. Naby Keita also starts for the Reds so it’s all-change in midfield with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and James Milner dropping out.

Mohamed Salah is only named on the bench today but Sadio Mane is recalled to start in attack along with Luis Diaz. Diogo Jota keeps his place up front so Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino make way.

As for Wolves, Raul Jimenez leads the line up front with Pedro Neto offering support. Joao Moutinho starts in midfield along with Ruben Neves. Conor Coady marshals the defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Diaz, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Elliott.

Wolves

Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Jonny, Dendoncker, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Pedro Neto, Jimenez

Subs: Hoever, Marcal, Daniel Podence, Trincao, Mosquera, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Hwang.